Milwaukee assault; accused 'wanted to kill' the victim: complaint

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man faces charges of first-degree reckless injury and substantial battery tied to an incident which happened on March 26. The accused is Reimond Whitfield.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police detective was dispatched late on March 26 to St. Joseph's Hospital for a person who was being treated for a cut. The woman initially told police she was with a friend near 23rd and Wisconsin "when she was approached by an unknown male armed with a Glock semi-automatic handgun, who struck her with the weapon, causing her injury," the complaint says. But a detective confronted the woman saying the information was contrary to what she told another detective.

The complaint goes on to say the woman then stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, the defendant." The complaint says Whitfield was accusing her of cheating on him recently" -- and she was "very scared of the defendant." She indicated the defendant had made death threats to her -- and "repeatedly told her how much he wanted to kill her," the complaint says. When the woman's friends called to check on her, the complaint says Whitfield "ripped the phone out of her hand and began talking to her friend. (The woman) stated he was laughing at them and wouldn't tell (the friends) where they were and then stated, 'I'm gonna kill her and put her in a dumpster!' before he hung up the phone and threw it on the seat." The woman told police Whitfield then picked up a gun and struck her in the forehead. That injury required four stitches.

When detectives searched the car that the victim had been brought to the hospital in, they "located a 9mm cartridge and suspected blood spots within the vehicle," the complaint says.

Investigators spoke with a person who was at his apartment with the victim. The person "stated the suspect went up to (the victim) and stated, 'This is the guy you been (expletive) with,' and then just shot at him one or two times. This person was not able "to identify the person who shot him beyond the description he provided," the complaint says.

Later, detectives conducted two interviews of the defendant after he was arrested. The complaint says during "the first interview, the defendant denied being at the location of the shooting at the time of the shooting. During the second interview, the defendant did admit to being at the scene of the shooting but denied being the shooter."

Whitfield made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, July 22. Cash bond was set at $10,000.