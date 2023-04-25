Milwaukee Art Museum free day set for Friday, April 28, 2023

article

The Milwaukee Art Museum is inviting the public for a free day courtesy of Bader Philanthropies on Friday, April 28. The museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

A news release says this special event commemorates the 99th birthday of the late Dr. Alfred Bader—a chemist, philanthropist, and passionate supporter of the Milwaukee Art Museum. A self-guided tour will be available for visitors to explore paintings that are in the Museum’s European collection thanks to Dr. Bader.

Dr. Bader became a Museum Member in 1952, and beginning in 2013, Alfred’s relationship with the Museum was solidified with generous support of the inaugural role of The Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art and the hiring of Tanya Paul, PhD.

This year, Bader Philanthropies established the Isabel and Alfred Bader European Art Program Endowment Fund, which bolsters the Museum’s ability to serve as an essential civic, cultural, and educational resource for its community, including providing permanent support for the Museum’s Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art.