Milwaukee Art Museum; Day of the Dead celebrated with tradition

You are invited to bring family and friends to the Milwaukee Art Museum on Sunday, Oct. 15 to explore the colors and symbols of Day of the Dead.

You will learn about the holiday’s special traditions through a range of hands-on activities, from making paper flowers to adding remembrances of someone special who has passed to the community ofrenda. This event is set to run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

