Milwaukee Art Museum closed to public until at least Jan. 2, 2021

The Milwaukee Art Museum announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that it has closed to the public until at least Jan. 2, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Art Museum

A news release says the museum recently received clarity on the restrictions outlined in the Milwaukee Public Health Order 4.2 and is joining Milwaukee museums in putting the safety of visitors and staff first.

Updates can always be found on the Museum's website, mam.org.

Visitors who have already reserved Museum admission tickets will be refunded to the card on which the purchase was made.

During the closure, all virtual programming on mam.org will continue as planned, and visitors are encouraged to participate in the Museum’s online content, including virtual tours of gallery spaces, art projects for kids and families and interviews with artists.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Since reopening in July, the Museum has successfully practiced safety protocols, including robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, signs encouraging social distancing, a face-covering requirement and a dedicated pathway through the first-floor galleries.