Milwaukee armored truck robbery, guard killed; Damien Huff gets life

article

The Brief Damien Huff was sentenced to life in prison in connection with a string of armed robberies, including one that left an armored truck guard dead in July 2023. Huff was found guilty of all charges against him by a Milwaukee County jury in April.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Damien Huff on Friday, June 13 to life in prison in connection with a string of armed robberies, including one that left an armored truck guard dead in July 2023.

A jury found Huff guilty of all charges against him on April 16.

Case details

What we know:

Armored truck guard Scott Bee of Waukesha died after he was shot during a July 2023 robbery at North Shore Bank near 80th and Capitol. Prosecutors said Huff pulled the trigger, and Colby Logan was the getaway driver.

Armored car guard shot during robbery; 79th and Capitol

The bank's drive-thru had just opened on July 13, 2023 and the armored truck was putting money into an ATM when surveillance cameras captured a man walking in an alley. Gunshots followed, and the man ran off with nearly $70,000 in cash – dropping some as he got into a waiting SUV and drove off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The next day, court filings said Logan walked into a Citgo gas station near 76th and Villard. MPD's Special Investigation Division wasn’t far behind. Police were also tracking Huff’s phone, and the FBI was watching him, when police arrested him during a July 19, 2023 traffic stop near 28th and Fond du Lac.

Both Logan and Huff were charged in connection to the armored truck robbery and homicide – as well as five armed robberies of four Milwaukee Walgreens pharmacies dating back to June 2023.

Damien Huff; Colby Logan

Logan pleaded guilty in November 2024 to three of six charges against him. The remaining counts were dismissed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Logan was sentenced in January to 25 years in prison and an additional ten years of extended supervision.