Milwaukee armed carjacking, police chase; 18-year-old charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV last month.
Prosecutors said Zamony Hart admitted to the crime. Court records show he remains jailed on $7,500 cash bond.
Armed carjacking
Police were called to a home near 37th and Lincoln on the city's south side shortly after midnight on Aug. 30.
There, a criminal complaint states a 71-year-old woman was walking from a home to her parked Ford Escape and three people approached her. She said two of the three had guns, and one of them grabbed the lanyard with her car keys off her neck. All three then got into her SUV and drove off.
Police chase
Within an hour, police had tracked the Ford Escape to the area of 95th and Silver Spring – roughly 10 miles from where it was stolen. Prosecutors said the driver took off when officers tried to pull it over, sparking a pursuit.
The police chase stretched more than a half-mile. The complaint states the SUV went into oncoming traffic, drove on sidewalks and into a wooded area before it crashed into a power line grounding cable near 98th and Thurston.
Four people got out and ran, per the complaint. Officers arrested two of those four, including Hart.
Hart in custody
Prosecutors said, while in custody at the scene, Hart admitted he was the driver during the pursuit. He also admitted he was presented during the carjacking, but the other people he was with were the ones who were armed. He further admitted to stealing an SUV in Wauwatosa a few days earlier.
In all, Hart is charged with:
- Armed carjacking
- Second-degree recklessly endangering safety
- Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police
- Drive/operate a vehicle without the owner's consent
- Misdemeanor obstructing an officer