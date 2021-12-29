Armed robbery near 12th and Lincoln, Milwaukee police seek suspects

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects after an armed robbery Wednesday morning, Dec. 29 on the city's south side.

Police said the unknown suspects went into a business near 12th and Lincoln shortly after 9:30 a.m. and fled the scene on foot with stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News