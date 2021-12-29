Armed robbery near 12th and Lincoln, Milwaukee police seek suspects

article
MPD responds to armed robbery near 12th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects after an armed robbery Wednesday morning, Dec. 29 on the city's south side.
Police said the unknown suspects went into a business near 12th and Lincoln shortly after 9:30 a.m. and fled the scene on foot with stolen property.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 28 near 76th and Locust.
A Milwaukee man suffered a minor injury in a shooting near 38th and North Tuesday evening, Dec. 28. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting and seeking the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 35-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
Record Milwaukee County homicides in 2021
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has investigated 220 homicides to date in 2021 – the highest number for any year on record.