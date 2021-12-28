Milwaukee man shot near 38th and North, no arrests

A Milwaukee man suffered a minor injury in a shooting near 38th and North Tuesday evening, Dec. 28.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting and seeking the shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.