Milwaukee man shot near 38th and North, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man suffered a minor injury in a shooting near 38th and North Tuesday evening, Dec. 28.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting and seeking the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

