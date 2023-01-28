Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas.

Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias or Hyundais, and victims are targeted for their personal property while getting in or out of their vehicles.

Milwaukee police recommend following these tips:

  • Park in well-lit areas and in areas where cameras may be present
  • Ensure distractions are minimal
  • Make sure there are no valuables within your vehicle
  • If firearms are transported in your vehicle, ensure they are correctly stored in a lock box

If you see suspicious activity or suspicious people, police ask that you call the department's non-emergency number at 414-933-4444. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.