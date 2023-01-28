Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas.
Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias or Hyundais, and victims are targeted for their personal property while getting in or out of their vehicles.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police recommend following these tips:
- Park in well-lit areas and in areas where cameras may be present
- Ensure distractions are minimal
- Make sure there are no valuables within your vehicle
- If firearms are transported in your vehicle, ensure they are correctly stored in a lock box
If you see suspicious activity or suspicious people, police ask that you call the department's non-emergency number at 414-933-4444. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.