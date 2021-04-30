Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force unveils new office space

The Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force (MAVCTF) unveiled a new office space located inside the Milwaukee Police Department Headquarters Friday.

Joined by Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, FBI Milwaukee Division Special Agent in Charge Robert Hughes, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Wauwatosa Police Sergeant Joe Zientek, and West Allis Police Captain Brian Saftig, the MAVCTF discussed the importance of having a space within the headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.