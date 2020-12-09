MATC to hold winter commencement virtually due to COVID-19

article

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) announced Wednesday that it will graduate more than 800 students in a virtual Winter 2020 Commencement on Dec. 11.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the commencement can be viewed day-of at matc.stageclip.com.

In a news release, MATC said it made the decision to go virtual to prioritize health and safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Raquel Filmanowicz will be the keynote speaker. She recently took a leave of absence from her job at BMO Harris Bank to serve as the CEO of the 2020 DNC Host Committee, the nonpartisan organization responsible for organizing the civic activities of the convention.

Filmanowicz is now the director of the bank’s Economic Equity Advisory Group. Previously, she served as BMO’s director of U.S. community affairs. She also has previously served as the health operations administrator and health communications officer for the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Other speakers will also include Dr. Vicki J. Martin, MATC president, who also will officially confer the degrees; and Tammy Jo Scholler, who is graduating with an associate degree in human service.

Scholler is a recipient of the MATC Promise for Adults scholarship, Scholler is the first president of MATC’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color -- or BIPOC -- Allies student organization.

