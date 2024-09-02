Milwaukee area gas prices dropping; down significantly from last year

The Brief Gas prices are down significantly from this time last year. Experts say the price drop comes with lower demand, no major storms in the gulf to disrupt refineries, and booming US oil production. Drivers at local gas stations were quite happy.



If you've filled up your tank recently, you've probably noticed prices at the pump are dropping.

On Labor Day, the average price per gallon is down significantly from last year.

"I love it. I’m totally ecstatic about it. Absolutely," said Amy Matecki.

Those aren't the words people are used to hearing when talking about gas prices.

"I said to my wife, when we get home, we’re going to fill the car up," said Mike Dunn.

But lately, across the area, people have been shocked, in a good way, when filling up.

"Just surprised that this time of year they’re going down," said Asli Cooper.

According to AAA, the average gas price per gallon in the United States is $3.33. That's down about 50 cents from the same time last year.

Even lower in the badger state--with an average of 3.17.

"I’m really happy to see the prices going down. Especially with winter coming around when I can’t ride the motorcycle anymore," said Sam Heinecke.

Prices are down from Thiensville, to Whitefish Bay, and Milwaukee's south side.

"A relief, it really is a relief! When I can get a half a tank for $20. It’s nice!" added Matecki.

Experts say the price drop comes with lower demand, no major storms in the gulf to disrupt refineries, and booming US oil production.

September also brings a cheaper winter blend.

"Get it under 3 [dollars] and keep it there," added Dunn.

People want to see the prices drop to help their wallets.

"It doesn’t matter what it costs because I’m going to have to buy it anyway. So, I’ll take it while it’s cheaper," said Matecki.

AAA says to watch out for tropical storms brewing this time of year which could have an impact on refineries and make prices go back up.