Milwaukee apartments see water damage, heat outages during cold snap

The Brief Tenants say they have gone days without heat at Milwaukee apartments owned by Berrada Properties during a cold snap. One resident reported water damage after a pipe issue, while another tenant shared photos of a burst pipe in a separate building. The Department of Neighborhood Services is now involved as tenants seek repairs and accountability.



As bitter cold temperatures grip southeast Wisconsin, some Milwaukee tenants say the conditions inside their apartments are nearly as cold as outdoors – with no relief in sight.

Local perspective:

One resident, Wendy Twidt, said she has been without heat for days inside her apartment on 39th Street, a building owned by Berrada Properties. She said repeated attempts to contact the building manager have gone unanswered.

Twidt said there has been nothing comfortable about her living conditions, especially during the recent cold snap. She said the heating system in her unit has not worked for days, leaving her to rely on space heaters.

"It's not suitable to live here. I don’t know what is going on here," said Twidt. "Just had this last cold spell too. This last one, and these two little space heaters."

The lack of heat has also led to additional problems. Twidt said she woke up to water pouring from a bathroom vent after a pipe issue inside the building.

What they're saying:

"A couple nights ago, I had got up, and I’ve seen the water pouring out of the vent in the bathroom, the fan vent," Twidt said.

She said the water continued for hours, forcing her to use towels to prevent further damage.

"I had to put all my towels down there, all my towels are ruined. Finally stopped around 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. that afternoon," Twidt said.

Despite reporting both the heating and water issues to her landlord, Twidt said no repairs have been made.

"There's just a lot of issues. I just want to get on record that he is not fixing nothing," she said.

Dig deeper:

Twidt said she is not the only tenant dealing with these problems. Photos shared by a resident at a different Berrada Properties building show significant damage after a pipe burst inside a unit. That resident told FOX6 her heat is also not working.

Twidt said the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services is now involved and working to restore heat to her apartment. She said she is also trying to find a new place to live.

"Trying to move. Trying to get somewhere better, but I need him to be accountable," Twidt said.

FOX6 called and emailed Berrada Properties for comment Tuesday but had not received a response as of airtime.