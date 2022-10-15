Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police

article

A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15.

The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit.

One of the apartments caught fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and ruled it an arson, police said.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.