Milwaukee apartment problems; woman shares struggles

Desperate for help, a Milwaukee woman said she has experienced a number of issues in her apartment complex that have gone unresolved.

"I come in, this is all water, like everything is flooded," Danyae Golden Banks said. "I can't stay here. I have no water. I can’t use the bathroom. I can't do nothing here."

Golden Banks said she and her family have lived with poor conditions over the last five months. She said they have reported broken pipes, flooding and even a squatter problem.

"They need to come and fix their stuff because this is not how people are supposed to live," Golden Banks said. "I shouldn't have to go through all of this just to live comfortably in my house."

She also said all of those have not been fixed.

"My baby can’t be here right now because I can't wash his bottles with no water," Golden Banks said. "Which is why we are at my mom's house right now."

Her apartment complex is managed by Berrada Properties. FOX6 News emailed management and they replied, saying the repairs are underway and that they will be addressing the issues in the unit.

"I would recommend that they call their local city hall and make a complaint and perhaps the fire department or police department might be able to locate the landlord immediately, if the tenant is unable to do so," attorney Michael Maistelman said.

For now, Golden Banks is trying to move past the situation.

"I want to move next month at one point because this is terrible," she said.

For further assistance, call the Tenant Resource Center at 608-257-0006.