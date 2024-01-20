Milwaukee apartment building flood, residents evacuated

An apartment building flooded in Milwaukee's Avenue West neighborhood on Saturday, Jan. 20.

It happened at the Historic Lofts on Kilbourn, at 23rd and Kilbourn. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the flooding impacted mostly the basement and first floor. There was roughly 2-3 feet of water in the basement.

"My son was in the bathroom and he said he felt like water was coming, and I thought it was a joke," said resident Yasmeen Robertson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Historic Lofts on Kilbourn

Officials said a burst pipe is to blame for the flooding. The power and gas utilities had to be shut off, forcing everyone – no matter what floor they lived on – to evacuate.

The Red Cross is currently helping the residents that were displaced from the building. MFD said the building has 99 units and approximately 200-250 residents.

FOX6 News reached out to Greystone Property Management, which owns the building, but has not heard back.