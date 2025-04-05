Milwaukee apartment fire Saturday morning, no one injured

article

An apartment in Milwaukee was damaged by fire on Saturday morning, April 5, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire started on the second floor of the building near Appleton and Melvina around 7:15 a.m.

Everyone got out, and the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries reported.

The Fire Investigation Unit and Milwaukee Police Department are investigating.

What we don't know:

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and asked why it is investigating the fire, and has not yet heard back.