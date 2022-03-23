Milwaukee apartment fire near 92nd and Silver Spring, 1 rescued

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Milwaukee's northwest side Wednesday afternoon, March 23 near 92nd and Silver Spring.

The fire started on the second floor. Initial reports were that people were trapped.

"Crews, upon arrival, went offensive and did a vigorous search to look for the people trapped. One person was located, pulled from the building," said an MFD battalion chief.

That person was treated by paramedics on scene.

The other person who was thought to be missing was located at a nearby gas station.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.