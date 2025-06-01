Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire near 45th and Hampton, no one injured

Published  June 1, 2025 2:16pm CDT
Scene at 45th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A fire damaged an apartment building in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the call came in around 11:40 a.m.

The fire was brought under control and no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

Everyone in the building has been displaced, and the fire is under investigation.

The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department sent FOX6 the information.

