Milwaukee apartment fire near 45th and Hampton, no one injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A fire damaged an apartment building in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the call came in around 11:40 a.m.
The fire was brought under control and no one was injured or taken to the hospital.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Everyone in the building has been displaced, and the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department sent FOX6 the information.