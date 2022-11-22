38th and Lisbon apartment fire; 15-20 families displaced

Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 38th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. The call came in around 1 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is still unknown. FOX6 crews on scene saw significant damage to a third story window. The assistant fire chief estimates 15 to 20 families are displaced. The Red Cross has been notified.

The assistant fire chief says one person was evaluated on scene.

The apartment building will have no electricity or gas for the rest of the night. The building is not habitable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.