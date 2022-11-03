Milwaukee apartment fire; man seriously injured
article
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Nov. 3 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 24th and Hampton. The call came in around 3:17 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 52-year-old man that had burns from a small fire that started in the bathroom. The fire seems to be accidental.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. MPD is not seeking any suspects at this time.