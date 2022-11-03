Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire; man seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Apartment fire near 24th and Hampton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Nov. 3 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 24th and Hampton. The call came in around 3:17 a.m. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 52-year-old man that had burns from a small fire that started in the bathroom. The fire seems to be accidental. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation. MPD is not seeking any suspects at this time. 