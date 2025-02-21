Milwaukee apartment fire; 3 rescued from balcony, extensive damage

The Brief An early morning fire damaged an apartment building on Milwaukee's north side. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions on the second floor of an eight-unit apartment building. The Red Cross was called for seven displaced occupants.



A fire damaged an apartment building on Milwaukee's north side early Friday morning, Feb. 21. It broke out shortly before 4 a.m. on Lynx Avenue just south of Bender Avenue.

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the two-story, eight-family apartment building.

Some of the residents were attempting to self-rescue by jumping off a second floor balcony. In total, three people were rescued from the balcony. Officials say 20 people were evacuated from the structure.

All patients were evaluated by Milwaukee Fire Department paramedic units. No one was transported from the scene.

One dog was rescued.

The Red Cross was called for seven displaced occupants.

There is extensive damage to the building and it is inhabitable.

What's next:

Officials say the fire was caused by space heaters too close to combustibles.