Milwaukee apartment fire; Hopkins and Chambers

Milwaukee firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Calvary Garden senior/disabled living apartments on Chambers Street.

Officials say the fire started in one room on the second floor. It was contained to that single room and put out quickly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nobody was hurt.

Apartment building fire at Hopkins and Locust, Milwaukee

FOX6 News will update this story as soon as more information is available.