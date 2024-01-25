Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire; Hopkins and Chambers

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Apartment fire at Hopkins and Chambers

Milwaukee firefighters battled a fire in an apartment at Hopkins and Chambers on Thursday, Jan. 25.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Calvary Garden senior/disabled living apartments on Chambers Street.

Officials say the fire started in one room on the second floor. It was contained to that single room and put out quickly. 

Nobody was hurt.

Apartment building fire at Hopkins and Locust, Milwaukee

FOX6 News will update this story as soon as more information is available.