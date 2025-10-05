Milwaukee apartment fire at Holton and Lloyd; man rescued

article

A man was rescued from the second story of an apartment building in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5.

Apartment fire, rescue

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the apartment fire at Holton and Lloyd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found fire in the attic of the apartment building.

Fire at Holton and Lloyd, Milwaukee

Officials say a man who was unconscious was rescued from the second floor – and taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting with this incident. They say five units in the structure were impacted – and cases have been opened for seven people. The building has been deemed uninhabitable.