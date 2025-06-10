Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment building fire, firefighters rescue 3 people

Published  June 10, 2025 11:45am CDT
Milwaukee
Apartment fire on Appleton Avenue south of Keefe Avenue

    • Firefighters rescued three people from an apartment building on Tuesday morning.
    • The fire happened at an apartment building near Appleton and Keefe.
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters rescued three people from an apartment building during a fire on Tuesday morning, June 10.

It happened on Appleton Avenue, just south of Keefe, around 9:20 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire was in the building's basement, where firefighters found and removed three people.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. MFD said the Red Cross was called to help displaced residents, though a number of impacted residents or units was not immediately available.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

