Milwaukee apartment building fire, firefighters rescue 3 people

article

The Brief Firefighters rescued three people from an apartment building on Tuesday morning. The fire happened at an apartment building near Appleton and Keefe. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Milwaukee firefighters rescued three people from an apartment building during a fire on Tuesday morning, June 10.

What we don't know:

It happened on Appleton Avenue, just south of Keefe, around 9:20 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire was in the building's basement, where firefighters found and removed three people.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Featured article

No injuries were reported.

What we know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. MFD said the Red Cross was called to help displaced residents, though a number of impacted residents or units was not immediately available.