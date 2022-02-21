Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire: 30 displaced, Red Cross says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross is helping 30 people displaced from an apartment fire overnight near 37th and Wells, a release said Monday, Feb. 21.

The Red Cross is assessing lodging, health and other needs of those displaced from 16 units of the property.

FOX6 is working to bring you more information on this incident.

This is a developing story.

