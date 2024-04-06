Fire damages Milwaukee apartment unit near 28th and Kilbourn

article

A fire late afternoon on Friday, April 5 caused significant damage to an apartment unit near 28th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, it took firefighters an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

Nobody was transported to the hospital and there were no injuries.

Power had to be shut off to the entire building, and it is unclear how many people were displaced.