Milwaukee apartment fire; 1 evaluated for smoke inhalation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment complex was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, March 12. It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Northridge Lake – near 76th and Brown Deer.
Apartment fire
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene they found a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment unit.
One person was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Milwaukee apartment fire; 75th and Northridge Lakes Blvd
What we don't know:
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.