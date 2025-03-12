Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire; 1 evaluated for smoke inhalation

Published  March 12, 2025 9:41am CDT
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that happened on Wednesday, March 12.
    • It happened around 7 a.m. near Northridge Lake, near 76th and Brown Deer. 
    • One person was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation. 

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment complex was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, March 12. It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Northridge Lake – near 76th and Brown Deer.  

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene they found a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment unit. 

One person was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation. 

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

