Milwaukee apartment fire; 1 evaluated for smoke inhalation

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that happened on Wednesday, March 12. It happened around 7 a.m. near Northridge Lake, near 76th and Brown Deer. One person was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.



A Milwaukee apartment complex was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, March 12. It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Northridge Lake – near 76th and Brown Deer.

Apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, when crews arrived at the scene they found a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment unit.

One person was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee apartment fire; 75th and Northridge Lakes Blvd

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.