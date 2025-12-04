Milwaukee apartment evacuated, structural issue in parking garage

article

The Brief A structural issue prompted the evacuation of a Milwaukee apartment on Thursday, Dec. 4. An engineer found a problem in the building's parking garage. A shoring system was installed to reinforce the building, and the tenants were allowed back inside.



An apartment in Milwaukee near Oakland and Bradford was temporarily evacuated on Thursday, Dec. 4, after an engineer found a problem in the building's parking structure.

According to the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS), in the building’s parking structure, an engineer working for the property owner raised concerns about the building's structural integrity.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called, and the tenants were evacuated.

A temporary shoring system under the guidance of a design professional was installed to reinforce the structure. Once it was installed, the tenants were allowed back inside.

Until a permanent repair to the garage area is completed and passes inspection, the parking garage will stay off limits for tenant parking.