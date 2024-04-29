Milwaukee apartment elevator down for weeks, not the first time

One elevator for 230 units, the people living at the Locust Court Apartments say they are fed up after an elevator broke down.

They say it's been that way for a while, and it's not the first time it's happened at the Riverwest building. Last year, it took months to fix.

Those living at Locust Court say it feels like their concerns are being ignored.

It isn't always easy for resident Frederick Grace to get around. Lately, the Vietnam War veteran said it's been even more difficult.

"This building should not be in the state that it’s in," Grace said. "There’ve been times I’ve had to wait a half hour because the elevator will be loaded."

One of the elevators has been broken for weeks. It’s caused some long waits.

Since early April, there has been a sign posted on one of two elevators in the 24-floor building, saying the computer system needs to be replaced.

"I feel they’re trying to do something, but it’s not getting done fast enough," said resident Capri Wilder.

Last May, FOX6 News shined light on the problem after the same elevator was broken for at least five months.

"Unfortunately, this falls on deaf ears," Grace said.

Residents said they have raised concerns, but feel they are being ignored. They've been getting help from the nonpartisan group Common Ground, which has been advocating for them.

"These are people who are low income, but they pay rent and they deserve to be heard," said Kevin Solomon with Common Ground.

The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee told FOX6 News that work is being done, and it should be up and running by the end of the week.

"The large elevator at Locust Court is operating. It went out of service once this year and was back online within the hour. The small elevator is currently being serviced. Technicians have been onsite since last Friday to replace the motherboard for the small elevator. That elevator is expected to be back in service by the end of this week. HACM recognizes that elevator disruptions are very frustrating for our residents. We work diligently with our elevator contractors to address any issues as soon as possible to minimize the impact on residents."

Those living at the apartment complex said they are waiting, but patience is running out.

"Do your job. We’ve done ours. We’ve paid you our money," Grace said. "Let us get what we paid for. That’s all we’re asking."