Milwaukee apartment building chemical hazard; closure ordered

The Milwaukee Health Department on Saturday, March 25 ordered the emergency evacuation and closure of a north side apartment building due to a chemical hazard.

The health department said it was informed Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about the health hazard at Community Within the Corridor near 32nd and Center.

Officials reported elevated levels of trichloroethylene (TCE) in residential spaces, which can cause serious harm to health.

"It’s common in industrial buildings that used to clean equipment – or it was dumped down drains, goes into the soil, and it becomes a vapor, and it doesn’t decompose over time," said Interim Health Commissioner Tyler Weber. "It hangs out, so there needs to be ventilation systems put in place to do mitigation efforts."

The health department said it is actively working to relocate residents to safe, temporary housing. As of around 3:30 p.m., officials said roughly 75% of the 150 residents have evacuated.

A public meeting for residents will be held in the coming days to provide more information, anticipated next steps and an opportunity to ask questions.