Milwaukee apartment building flood, residents start to move back in

Residents in a Milwaukee apartment complex are dealing with the aftermath of a flooding over the weekend.

More than 100 residents were displaced after the Historic Lofts apartment complex flooded on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Milwaukee's Avenues West neighborhood.

"It was like, water just coming out," said resident Kontay Louis. "It was crazy."

Historic Lofts flood damage

A pipe burst caused the flooding.

"Everything was just a catastrophe," Louis said. "I never had this happen. People are allowed back in. I believe the basement floor, working on getting it more dry, because the carpet is still saturated with water."

Louis said while residents were taken to a local shelter over the weekend, it isn’t enough to recover what was lost.

"If they don't have renters insurance there's nothing that could be done either," Louis said. "That's a big eye-opener for next time."

Historic Lofts flood damage

The Historic Lofts provided the following statement:

"...We have been working quickly to make certain that all residents are back in their homes or have been provided alternative housing. We continue to work diligently to rectify damage [...] and enable rehabilitation of the few units impacted by the weather-related burst pipe."

Historic Lofts flood damage

For now, residents like Louis are pushing through.

"I'm just happy to finally be able to get in and start recovering from all of this," Louis said.

The Department of Neighborhood Services said they received the apartment complex’s inspection order of the sprinkler pipe system, and it will need to be inspected to ensure it meets code.