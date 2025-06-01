Milwaukee apartment fire near 87th and Villard, 1 taken to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, June 1, 2025.

The fire broke out before 2:30 a.m. at the apartment near 87th and Villard, a few blocks from Timmerman Airport.

Paramedics transported one person to the hospital. However, no one died in the fire.

Fire investigators are working to find out how the fire started.