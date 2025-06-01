Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire near 87th and Villard, 1 taken to the hospital

Published  June 1, 2025 7:06am CDT
87th and Villard apartment fire viewer video

A fire tears through an apartment building near 87th and Villard in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, June 1. Courtesy: Tasia Marie.

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, June 1, 2025.

The fire broke out before 2:30 a.m. at the apartment near 87th and Villard, a few blocks from Timmerman Airport.

Paramedics transported one person to the hospital. However, no one died in the fire.

Fire investigators are working to find out how the fire started.

The Source: FOX6 went to the scene of the fire, and got cell phone video of the fire. Information was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

NewsMilwaukee