Milwaukee anti-speeding campaign launches; 'drive slower'

The City of Milwaukee launched a new campaign, "Speeding - We Can Live Without It," on July 1.

The campaign aims to reduce the speeds of people driving by sharing stories of residents who have suffered the consequences of speeding.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Vision Zero, the Department of Public Works (DPW), Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), community partners and impacted families will attend a news conference on Monday.

According to a news release, speakers will address the importance of this community-focused campaign and share how speeding has impacted their lives.

"With summer upon us, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, community partners, and those who have been impacted by speed-related crashes are all committed to addressing this problem to improve the quality of life for our residents and save lives," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The campaign will focus on the High Injury Network – the 10 percent of streets that have 58 percent of the crashes that kill or severely injure people.

"Saving lives is as easy as driving the speed limit, not being distracted, and yielding to pedestrians. Each of us can drive slower and help ensure that our friends, our parents, and our kids, are able to travel without fear or injury throughout Milwaukee. We deserve streets with zero traffic deaths," said Jessica Wineberg, Milwaukee’s Vision Zero Policy Director.

The Speeding- We Can Live Without It campaign encourages the people of Milwaukee to:

Slow down and drive the speed limit

Report reckless driving and speeding by phone at 414-935-3925 or online using the Traffic Safety Unit form

Share stories about how speeding has impacted them and their loved ones via the campaign story wall

Visit the campaign website for resources to share this message

The City of Milwaukee is partnering with community organizations like Friends of Lincoln Park, Martin Drive Neighborhood Association, Rooted & Rising, Villard Avenue BID and Westown Association, along with Milwaukee County to decrease speeding this summer and beyond.

Dozens of billboards and building posters, along with bus ads, social media, and news stories, will raise awareness of the issue of speeding and educate the community on their ability to make change.

The campaign will focus on areas that have the most serious and deadly crashes.

Organizations that are interested in making a difference and joining the campaign can visit engage.milwaukee.gov/SlowDownMKE for more information.

