Milwaukee Ale House closing in Third Ward; 'goodbye for now'

The Milwaukee Ale House will be closing its doors at its Water Street location in the Third Ward as of Sunday, Sept. 11. It ends a 25-year run at the location.

The announcement was made on Monday, Aug. 15 in a post on Facebook.

According to the post, the Ale House's lease is expiring – and the building owners are taking the space in a different direction. The post goes on to read in part:

"In true Ale House fashion, though, we’ll be tapping kegs and frying curds until the very end. Please, come join us one more time over the next four weeks, and raise your glasses with us to toast the amazing memories we have here. We will have some special releases and some throwback pricing to send us off in style. Did you know that pints of our fresh brew were just $2.50 when we started out in 1997?

"And hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued."