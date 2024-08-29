Milwaukee alarming crime trend; more kids involved in serious crimes

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it is an alarming trend and the community must step up – as more and more kids are involved in serious and sometimes deadly crimes.

Over at COA Youth and Family's Golden Center at 23rd and Burleigh, they are getting ready to welcome kids back.

For Demetria Jackson (Miss D.) and Pensy Smith (Miss P.), that means cooking from scratch. But it is much more than that.

"The relationships we build, not just with kids, but with families. Even if parents are struggling with their kids at home, they’ll come and pick their kids up and will share with staff," said Nicole Thompson, COA-Youth and Family Centers Program Director.

The center serves about 200 kids a week – some homeless and victims of trauma themselves.

"We work with the kids to fix things prior to them becoming a problem," Thompson said.

Thompson said she read Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's letter, calling for the community to step up to combat the rising numbers of kids involved in serious crimes.

"I feel like for the millionth time, he’s got a cry for help out here. And nobody’s really listening. And we need to, because these young people are our future," Thompson said.

"We need parents, especially, to step up," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Police say teens were seen breaking into cars around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward – and led police on a chase that ended in a crash at 13th and Lincoln. Police arrested seven teens and found several guns.

"Even if we had a police officer on every single corner, that’s not enough because we don’t have a police officer in every single house," Johnson said.

"What do you see as a way to try and address that?" asked FOX6's Bill Miston.

"I think getting the entire community involved," Thompson said. "We need to be able to rebuild our village. And part of that is you can’t be scared to talk to the kids. You have to be able to correct and guide them to success."

Interview with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman