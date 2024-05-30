Milwaukee Alan Jackson concert at Fiserv Forum set for May 2025

article

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is preparing to bring his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 7, at 9 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com .

A news release says Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will find the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like "Chattahoochee" and "It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" night after night.