Milwaukee Alan Jackson concert at Fiserv Forum set for May 2025

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 30, 2024 10:16am CDT
Milwaukee
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

MILWAUKEE - Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is preparing to bring his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, May 17, 2025. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 7, at 9 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com.

A news release says Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will find the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like "Chattahoochee" and "It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" night after night.