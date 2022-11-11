Milwaukee airport coat check service back for 4th year

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s coat check service has returned to the Airport for the fourth straight year. In partnership with retail partner Paradies Lagardère, travelers can once again leave their coats behind at the Airport before heading to warm weather destinations.

The service is available inside the Summerfest Marketplace, located presecurity in the Airport’s concession mall. Travelers can leave their coats, gloves, and other items unneeded for a warmweather getaway with a friendly attendant. Each coat is hung in protective plastic and kept safely locked away until it’s claimed by the owner.

"Our coat check service remains one of our most popular winter amenities here at MKE," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "Travelers love the simplicity, ease of use, and convenience of being able to wear your coat when you need it and being able to leave it safely behind when you don’t. If you’re taking advantage of one of our warmweather destinations this winter, I encourage you to also take advantage of this great service."

The coat check is easily accessible to travelers using any of the Airport’s concourses, and it’s available to travelers on all flights, seven days per week.

"We love seeing the popularity and appreciation travelers have for our coat check service in our Summerfest Marketplace retail store at MKE," said Pat Wallace, Vice President of Business Development. "Such a creative and unexpected service is a great complement to the store itself, which offers a fantastic showcase of authentic products from local small businesses and purveyors."

MKE offers nonstop flights to a variety of warm destinations where winter coats are not needed. International nonstops are also available this winter to Mexico (Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta), Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), and Jamaica (Montego Bay.) Travelers arriving from international destinations will need to take a free shuttle from the International Arrivals Terminal to the Main Terminal to retrieve their coats.

The cost of the coat check is two dollars per day, with a maximum charge of ten dollars per trip.