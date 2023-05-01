Milwaukee Air & Water Show tickets on sale

article

Tickets for the Milwaukee Air & Water Show are now on sale. The 2023 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be the only Navy Blue Angels performance in Wisconsin this year!

Take in the gravity defying feats from the VIP SKY Chalet, Flight-Line Club, or Reserved CenterPoint premium outdoor seating along the flight-line at the lakefront—right on Lake Michigan.

Participants can bring the whole family and enjoy exclusive access with the best seats at the Air & Water Show. All seating is close to the air show’s lakefront food and beverage concessions and displays. Join us, support the Air & Water Show, and experience prime viewing with superb amenities.

Tickets to all reserved seating areas are limited, so don't delay—buy yours today! For large groups, group packages are available. Group ticket packages can be ordered by calling the Air & Water Show Sales Department at (414) 690-1399 or by visiting mkeairwatershow.com. Group tickets are an excellent way for Air Show fans to experience a world-class air show on a reasonable budget. This event is also perfect for company outings.

VIP Chalet Suites (tents) are also available for groups of 25 to 150, offering open-air seating; a private, spacious, tented area; and premium outdoor seating along the flight line. Enjoy an outstanding catered, buffet-style lunch. Cold water, soda, iced tea, and lemonade are provided throughout the day.

VIP Chalet Suites also include access to private restrooms. For more information on the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, please visit mkeairwatershow.com for performance details, showsite information, and other news.