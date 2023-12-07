Milwaukee Air & Water Show, Thunderbirds to perform in 2024

article

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to the Milwaukee Air & Water show in 2024.

Milwaukee’s high-flying event, the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show, will return Jul. 27 - 28, 2024, to McKinley Park and Bradford Beach.

The show celebrates Milwaukee’s veterans, first responders, members of the armed services, and their families.

According to a press release, The USAF Thunderbirds, America’s Ambassadors in Blue, will return after a five-year hiatus as the headlining act with six demonstration pilots flying the venerable Lockheed F-16 Fighting Falcon. Founded in 1953, the squadron has performed for more than 280 million people in all 50 states and 57 foreign countries.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute in

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, and the world’s premier military parachute team, will return to Milwaukee after a six-year absence. The Golden Knights hold world records in aerial competitions, and are known for taking soldiers, celebrities, and heads of state on skydiving events. Members must demonstrate excellence in parachuting.

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams and skilled professionals who all play a critical role in the Army’s success. Golden Knights have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries, reaching an average of 60,000 people per show.

The team has earned the U.S. Army 2,148 gold, 1,117 silver, and 693 bronze medals in national and international competition. Team members have also broken 348 world records. The Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

"We are excited to return as the title sponsor of the Air & Water Show featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds," said Bill Bruss, President of WaterStone Bank. "The event is a summer staple enjoyed by families in our community and throughout the state."

"The support from WaterStone Bank, as well as from all our other sponsors, is vital," said Paul Rogers, the show’s president, and founder. "Milwaukee’s Hometown Air Force, the 128th Air Refueling Wing, is also a long-time strategic partner to put on this incredible event – and we thank them for their great support. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing commitment to our community and are thrilled to see the USAF Air Force Thunderbirds and all the other military and civilian performers back in action again next summer. It will be a thrilling and historic moment to see them all return to the skies of Milwaukee over the lakefront."

The Italian Air Force’s National Aerobatic Team will perform

The Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), the official aerobatic team of the Italian Air Force, will also participate in the 2024 show. Based at Rivolto, Italy, the team alternates between solo and multiple-aircraft maneuvers and are regarded as one of the world’s top aerobatic teams. Flying ten MB-339s, they are the joint largest aerobatic team in the world.

Based at Rivolto, the Frecce Tricolori are regarded as one of the world’s top aerobatic teams. The Frecce Tricolori were formed in 1961 to replace Italy’s many unofficial aerobatic teams.

"We are very honored and excited to perform for the first time in Milwaukee," said Lt. Col Massimilliano, Frecce Tricolori’s Pilot #11. "Our multicolored colored smoke will form a beautiful arrangement over the blue waters of Lake Michigan."

The Frecce Tricolori use green, white and red smoke throughout their display. The first displays comprised a four-ship of F-86 Sabres and an additional solo aircraft, with the main formation gradually increasing in size to nine aircraft. The team transitioned to the Fiat G.91 in 1964 and the MB-339A/PAN in 1982. The MB-339 will soon be replaced by the M-345HET.

For more information on 2024's show, click here.