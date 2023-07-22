Milwaukee Air & Water Show Saturday wows lakefront crowd

The 2023 Milwaukee Air & Water Show took flight for the first of two days Saturday, July 22.

As planes raced and roared across the sky, the crowd boomed with excitement for the show's first official day.

"We actually planned it just probably a few weeks ago, and happened to get these seats," said Carrie O'Callaghan, who traveled from Columbus. "We are just excited to see everything today."

"I am really looking forward to this," said Paula Kauffman of Milwaukee.

The show was filled with sights and sounds some people have never experienced.

"This is my first time," said Iris Liter.

Many families came from out of state to see the thrills. For others like Kauffman and her mom, Milwaukee is home.

"I take care of her, so I like to try to find something for us to do," she said. "At least every other weekend I try to take her some place just to experience it.

"I just wanted her to get out and about, and it’s been a long time since she’s seen it as well."

The last time Kauffman and her mom watched the lakefront show was 15 years ago. She said watching together was a moment she'll never forget.

"It’s not so much just one thing, it’s just the atmosphere, the ambiance, the people," she said.

Kauffman's job took her to many places across the U.S., but she said none are like this city.

"There’s always something to do, you just Google events in Milwaukee this weekend, and you could find something to do," she said.

2023 is the second year in a row the Blue Angels have chosen to perform in Milwaukee. Another show is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Sunday.