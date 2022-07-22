Milwaukee Air & Water Show; last day of preparations

Organizers with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show offered on Friday, July 22 a final preview of what to expect when the Navy's Blue Angels and more grace the city's lakefront on Saturday and Sunday.

U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly over Milwaukee

"We saw the airplane just go by the water, it was so cool."

Abbi and her grandpa Joe are one of the thousands looking forward to the Milwaukee Air and Water Show.

"I think people are more anxious coming out. COVID dampered a lot of people," said Joe Albrecht.

They’re watching the practice as pilots gear up for the real deal this weekend.

"I just think people are like Whoa we can get back to some normalcy," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director.

Milwaukee county park staff is ready to welcome you to Bradford and McKinley Beach for the show.

If you want to park, you better show up early.

"We have parking options both at McKinley and Veterans park and then there's also on the north part of Lincoln Memorial, there's also parking. But that’s going to fill up. You can also take the Oak Leaf trail and bike down here," Smith said.

You can watch the show anywhere on the lakefront—but you have to pay if you want one of these VIP seats.

"It has a huge economic impact and it’s a tremendous event for out veteran community, our military services, and for people who just love to come out and watch a great event," said Paul Rogers, Milwaukee Air & Water Show President.

On Saturday and Sunday, parking lots open at 8 a.m., and the gates open at 9 a.m. Catch the water show from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The airshow is soon to follow at noon with the anticipated blue angels hitting the skies at 3 p.m.

"By being able to bring the sponsors and all these activities that are family-friendly to the lakefront is just awesome," said Smith.

2022 Event Schedule

Friday, July 22

Air Show Practice: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Water Show: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Air Show: Noon – 4 p.m.

Navy Blue Angels: 3 p.m.

NOTE: There are no exact scheduled time slots for any performer. Event schedule is subject to change due to weather and mechanical availability of air & water craft.

For more information and to buy tickets, check out the website for the Milwaukee Air and Water Show.