Milwaukee Air & Water Show returns to lakefront for 2023

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be back for 2023. Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. It will be the 19th year of Milwaukee’s largest and most patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.

The Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline the Milwaukee Air & Water Show for the second consecutive year.

For the first time in the 76-year history of the squadron, it will feature its first female combat fighter pilot. U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee will join the team for the 2023 air show season. Lt. Lee was named the first-ever female fighter pilot to become a Blue Angels team member, after the squadron has gone for decades without a woman in the cockpit of an F/A-18. Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, will be the first woman to fly in formation as a Blue Angels demonstration pilot. She will pilot a F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and perform death-defying maneuvers above crowds of thousands all over the country, and Milwaukee during summer 2023.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

"Every year, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show brings world-class military and civil acts to the city for a spectacular air show. The support from our Presenting Sponsor, WaterStone Bank, and all of our other sponsors, is vital. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing commitment to our community and are thrilled to see the Navy Blue Angels back in action again next summer," said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in a news release. "We are especially excited to see Lt. Amanda Lee show off her incredible piloting skills to our event spectators. It will be a thrilling and historic moment for Milwaukee to see the Navy Blue Angels first female pilot fly over the Milwaukee lakefront."

A news release says the Milwaukee Air & Water Show has a significant economic impact on the city, provides the community with a meaningful understanding of our nation’s armed forces and supports military veterans.