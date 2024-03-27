Milwaukee Air & Water Show event tickets on sale

article

Tickets for special and reserved seating are now on sale for the 2024 Milwaukee Air & Water Show on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

The show, sponsored by WaterStone Bank, offers the best seats at Milwaukee’s lakefront to experience the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Squadron.

A news release says the Air & Water Show offers VIP Sky Chalet, Flight-Line Club, and Reserved CenterPoint premium outdoor seating along the flight-line at the lakefront, right on Lake Michigan. Participants can bring the family and enjoy exclusive access. All seating is close to the air show’s lakefront food and beverage concessions and displays, the release says.

Tickets to all reserved seating areas are limited. Additionally, group ticket packages are also on sale. Interested parties should call 414-690-1399 to secure your spot.