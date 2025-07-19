The Brief The Milwaukee Air & Water Show brought hundreds of people to the lakefront. Everyone's favorite attraction, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, took the spotlight. The Air & Water Show continues on Sunday, July 20.



The 2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show brought hundreds of people to the lakefront on Saturday.

What they're saying:

Fans had their eyes on the sky. Friends Scott Preuss and Ken Gabay got a spot on Bradford Beach to watch U.S. Navy and Marine Corps pilots maneuver through the sky with stunts and precision flying.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"They go pretty close to the water and a lot of stunts and stuff like that," said Gabay.

"We wanted to come to the airshow and get all the kids down here to see it, and it’s been a great time," Preuss said. "We were kind of worried about the weather, but it held off."

Blue Angels perform at 2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

While it had a gloomy start, the sun eventually made an appearance. It proved to be the perfect spotlight for everyone's favorite attraction: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"They’re so loud and amazing," said attendee Sean Menzeo.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Maddy Schultz and her daughter, Rosemary, were in on the excitement.

"This is our first Air & Water Show. We’re very excited," said Schultz. "I think it’s the excitement, people are excited for the big boom."

What's next:

The Air & Water Show continues on Sunday, July 20. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online.

Related article