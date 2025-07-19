Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Air & Water Show, Blue Angels soar across lakefront

By
Published  July 19, 2025 8:17pm CDT
Things To Do
    • The Milwaukee Air & Water Show brought hundreds of people to the lakefront.
    • Everyone's favorite attraction, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, took the spotlight.
    • The Air & Water Show continues on Sunday, July 20.

MILWAUKEE - The 2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show brought hundreds of people to the lakefront on Saturday.  

Fans had their eyes on the sky. Friends Scott Preuss and Ken Gabay got a spot on Bradford Beach to watch U.S. Navy and Marine Corps pilots maneuver through the sky with stunts and precision flying.

"They go pretty close to the water and a lot of stunts and stuff like that," said Gabay.

"We wanted to come to the airshow and get all the kids down here to see it, and it’s been a great time," Preuss said. "We were kind of worried about the weather, but it held off."

Blue Angels perform at 2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

While it had a gloomy start, the sun eventually made an appearance. It proved to be the perfect spotlight for everyone's favorite attraction: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"They’re so loud and amazing," said attendee Sean Menzeo. 

Maddy Schultz and her daughter, Rosemary, were in on the excitement. 

"This is our first Air & Water Show. We’re very excited," said Schultz. "I think it’s the excitement, people are excited for the big boom."

The Air & Water Show continues on Sunday, July 20. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online.

The Source: FOX6 News attended Saturday's Air & Water Show and interviewed attendees for this report. Additional details about the event are from organizers and prior coverage.

Things To DoNewsMilwaukee