Milwaukee Air & Water Show; 2023 offers historic flights by women

The countdown is on for a staple summer event in southeast Wisconsin – the Milwaukee Air & Water Show on the lakefront.

Each year in July, fighter jets make a patriotic salute to our armed forces from the sky.

"It’s Navy Week in Milwaukee, the whole week of July 17 to 21, so culminated by the Blue Angels and the air show," said Paul Rogers, Milwaukee Air & Water Show President.

But Rogers said this summer's Air & Water Show will be one for the history books.

"I will be bringing my big loud smokey biplane to Milwaukee area in July," said Susan Dacy, air show pilot.

It will be the first time Dacy and her 1942 military plane "Big Red" will take flight in the Milwaukee show.

"As a kid, I do remember going to an airshow in Rockford and seeing this kind of airplane fly," Dacy said.

Thanks to years of training, Dacy turned her longtime passion into a skill she shares with others.

"I am going to kind of take folks back to the early days of aviation, from the loops and the rolls and hammer head turns and things like that," Dacy said.

Dacy is one of three women aviators you will be able to see perform in the sky in 2023. The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will also feature the first female combat fighter pilot.

"We’re excited to have all our lady aviators really put on a heck of a show," Rogers said.

Dacy is looking forward to a show of her own from above.

"Out over the water, it’s such a wonderful venue with big, big, long airshow line, watching the crowd below, and the beautiful skyline," Dacy said.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be held Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. Tickets are on sale to reserve special seating along Bradford Beach and McKinley Park.