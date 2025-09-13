Milwaukee Air Force base invites public to explore space, see planes

article

The 128th Air Refueling Wing held an open house on Saturday, offering an exclusive look at a space most people never see.

General Mitchell Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee was open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public was able to check out some Air Force planes, including the KC-135 Stratotanker.

"Any opportunity we have that we can showcase what we do on a day-to-day basis is awesome for us. We really love showcasing it," said Maj. Brandyn Dietman, the 128th's commander. "When I go home at the end of the day, and I stop to grab my gallon of milk and people say 'We have an Air Force base here?' That's when we knew that we really wanted to get the word out and make sure everybody remembers we're Milwaukee's hometown Air Force."

If you missed Saturday’s open house, the 128th Air Refueling Wing will be open to the public again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

