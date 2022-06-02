Milwaukee affordable housing program: 'Our Way Home'

June is National Homeownership Month, and a national initiative aims to boost the housing supply in communities while bringing the cost of housing down.

Milwaukee County, city and state leaders are teaming up with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"I say it frequently that the best outcomes that we can have in this community are the results of partnerships," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

HUD is launching "Our Way Home," an initiative to help cities get more people into affordable housing.

Phillis Wheatley School redevelopment project

"The purpose of 'Our Way Home is to work with communities in accessing monies that are available through HUD," said Diane Shelley, HUD.

The announcement Thursday, June 2 was made in front of the Phillis Wheatley School redevelopment project which involves 82 safe and affordable housing units. It's an example of all levels of government working together.

"To show the benefits of partnering between federal governments, state government, county government and the production of affordable housing," said Shelley.

The "Our Way Home" effort addresses the nation's housing supply challenges.

"Rents are increasing, and wages have remained stagnant," said Shelley.

It's something HUD officials said they're committed to working with local government to address.

"We’ll be able to boost housing supply and lift up Badger families," said Shelley.

The Phillis Wheatley School redevelopment project is set to be complete by July.