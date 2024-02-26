Milwaukee affordable, emergency housing; Crowley signs legislation

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Monday, Feb. 26 signed legislation approving $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a new affordable and emergency housing development in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

County Executive Crowley will be joined by members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, representatives from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the project’s developers, and local housing advocates.

According to a news release, KG Development Group is developing a 41-unit affordable housing community at 2436 N. 50th Street in Milwaukee. The project will include 20 units dedicated to crisis housing beds for people experiencing emergency housing situations and dealing with trauma. The remaining 21 units will be affordable-rate housing, with eight of the units receiving project-based vouchers from DHHS Housing Services.

DHHS Behavioral Health Services will release a Request for Proposals (RFP) to seek a partner that will provide on-site supportive services for residents.

This will be the first project in Wisconsin to merge crisis beds and supportive services with permanent affordable-rate housing. Milwaukee County’s financial backing for the development is possible through federal ARPA dollars received from the Biden-Harris Administration and supported by members of Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation, including U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Representative Gwen Moore.