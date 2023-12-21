Milwaukee Advent Angels Initiative; gifts handed out to kids

Christmas came a little early for some Milwaukee elementary school kids on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Nearly 600 wrapped Christmas gifts were handed out to children at St. Anthony School on the city's south side.

It was part of the school's Advent Angels Initiative – an annual toy and winter clothing drive.

Employees from TotalTek were also on hand to help distribute the gifts.